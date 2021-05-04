Liven up your evenings with these bookshelf speakers 

Listening to music on these mid-range priced bookshelf speakers can be a great stress buster during these tense times

Vivek Phadnis
Vivek Phadnis, DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2021, 17:13 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 17:50 ist
Credit: commons.m.wikimedia.org/david falkner

In these Covid-19 times, it can get pretty boring after a hard day’s work. And there is nothing that is better that a session of music listening to uplift your mood before you hit the sack.

Whether you are a fan of streaming music or still adore listening to your LP record and CD collection, it does not matter. What matters is having a good time listening to the music. 

It is no secret that even if the amplifier and CD player/ turntable are good, the loudspeaker ultimately has to be of good quality. This is because the loudspeaker is the one that converts the electrical signal to sound. So, it makes sense to invest the maximum possible money one can in the loudspeaker. Even if one is short on cash, it is worth waiting to save money and then buy one solid and well-performing loudspeaker that will serve you well for many years.  

How do you judge a good loudspeaker from a modest-sounding one? Simple. Take some of your favourite CDs to the store and listen to them the speakers you intend to buy. One thing to note is that a particular speaker will not sound the same in the store and your house because quite often, the store will have extensive room acoustic treatment. If one gets a bit of acoustic treatment for the room you intend to listen in, it will be fine since the echo and reverberation will be reduced.  

Listening is one way of judging a speaker. The other one is the frequency response and decibel level. If the specification sheet says frequency response 39 Hz to 25 KHz, it is better than one with 45 Hz to 20 KHz because the sound reproduction bandwidth is wider, though humans can hear only till 20 KHz. The extra reproduction allows for headroom. With the decibel level, something that is 90 dB is better than 86 dB. These are general rules.  

DH lists some popular loudspeakers in the mid-range hi-fi price bracket that sound good and are worthy investments:  

Elac Debut 2.0 B5.2 


Credit: Elac Photo

This is the 2.0 version of the original Debut bookshelf speaker designed by renowned designer Andrew Jones of the Pioneer fame. Apart from other improvements, the bass port was moved to the front in the 2.0 version.  

Specifications: 

Enclosure type: Two-way bass reflex 
Tweeter: 1-inch cloth dome 
Woofer: 5.25-inch Aramid fibre 
Frequency response: 46Hz – 35000Hz 
Nominal impedance: 6Ohms 
Sensitivity: 86db  
Crossover frequency: 2200Hz 
Max power input: 120 Watts 
Dimensions (WxHxD) : 180mm x 341.1mm x 233.9mm 
Price: Rs 29,000 per pair approx 

Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 


Credit: Elac Photo

This is the bigger cousin of the 5.2 and the main difference is that it has a 6.5-inch woofer instead of a 5.25-inch woofer in the smaller speaker. This automatically means that there is more punch in the speaker. Both are worthwhile purchases.  

Specifications: 

Enclosure type: Two-way bass reflex 
Tweeter: 1-inch cloth dome 
Woofer: 6.5-inch Aramid fibre 
Frequency response: 44Hz – 35000Hz 
Nominal impedance: 6Ohm 
Sensitivity: 87db 
Crossover frequency: 2200Hz 
Max power input: 120Watts 
Dimensions (WxHxD) : 195.3mm x 374.9 mm x 267.9 mm  
Price: Rs 35,000 per pair approx  

KEF Q350 


Credit: KEF Photo

This unique technology from British manufacturer KEF is that the tweeter is placed in the middle of the woofer. This means that the high and low frequency sounds are more in sync. That is the theory behind the concentric drivers.  

Specifications: 

Enclosure type: Two-way bass reflex 
Woofer: 6.5-inch aluminium Uni-Q 
Tweeter: 1-inch vented aluminium dome 
Sensitivity: 87 dB 
Nominal impedance: 8 Ohm 
Crossover frequency: 2500 Hz 
Maximum power: 120Watts 
Frequency response (+/- 3dB): 63 Hz – 28 KHz 
Frequency range free field (-6db): 42 Hz 
Dimensions: (HxWxD): 358mm x 210mm x 306mm 
Price: Rs 57,000 per pair approx  

Wharfedale Denton 85th Anniversary 


Credit: Wharfedale Photo

If there is one speaker you have to pick up, this is the one. This is known to have the typical British sound signature and the looks are to die for. But since these are limited edition, they might be hard to find.  

Specifications: 

Enclosure type: Two-way bass reflex 
Woofer: 6.5-inch black woven Kevlar cone 
Tweeter: 1-inch soft dome 
Sensitivity: 88dB 
Recommended amplifier power: 20-120Watts 
Sensitivity: 95dB 
Nominal impedance: 4Ohms 
Frequency response (+/-3dB): 45Hz – 20KHz 
Bass extension (-6dB): 40Hz 
Crossover frequency: 3100Hz 
Dimensions (HxWxD): 340mm x 240mm x 275mm 
Price: Rs 63,000 per pair approx 

Wharfedale Evo 4.2  


Credit: Wharfedale Photo

One of the latest from the British manufacturer, this loudspeaker has won accolades from a lot of music enthusiasts from all over the world. This speaker features the exotic air motion transformer tweeter as opposed to the regular dome tweeter in other loudspeakers. 

Specifications:  
Type: Three-way bass reflex 
Woofer: 6.5-inch black woven Kevlar cone 
Midrange: 2-inch soft dome 
Tweeter: 30x60mm-AMT 
Sensitivity: 87dB 
Recommended amplifier power: 25-120Watts 
SPL: 105dB 
Nominal Impedance: 8Ω 
Frequency response (+/-3dB): 54Hz – 22KHz 
Bass extension (-6dB): 48Hz 
Crossover frequency: 1400Hz, 3900Hz 
Dimensions (HxWxD): 455mm x 250mm x 340mm 
Price: Rs 77,000 per pair approx 

Specification courtesy: Respective company websites; prices are current online approximate ones

