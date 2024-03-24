Looking for a summer beauty fix?

Packed in miniature glass bottles, facial serums are lightweight formulations induced with high concentrations of active ingredients (like vitamins, hyaluronic acid, retinol, and so on). Essentially, serums are used to target specific skin problems and are applied after a toner. Unlike a cream, serums contain fewer thickeners making them more fluid-like, thus enabling easy absorption. From celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to skincare and beauty influencers like Rinkal Parekh and Renee Chow, everybody credits their good skin to an effective serum. But if you’re new to skincare regimes, then head to your dermatologist to understand what suits you best. “These are active ingredients and they have to be used only after a dermatologist examines your skin, analyses and prescribes a serum. It's best to consult one before you purchase serums”, explains Dr Rashmi Shetty, dermatologist and skincare entrepreneur.