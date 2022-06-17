Luxe treatments for your skin

Mask it

Containing natural minerals and oils, the Sutra beauty organic deep conditioning hair mask aims to nourish dry and damaged hair. Post shampooing one’s hair, apply a generous amount of the mask to the scalp and leave it on for 7-10 mins. Rinse thoroughly post this.

Hydrating mask

The Syrene power treatment masque with aquagel aims to rejuvenate skin and balance oil production. Its ingredients include algae and seaweed extracts, Manuka honey and hyaluronic acid.

Peel off

The Luxaderme peeling and exfoliating foot mask contains active exfoliating botanical extracts like sea kelp, thyme and brassica campestris. These will help remove dead, dry and calloused skin and aims to eliminate foot odour. It can be used once in 6-8 weeks.

Wand magic

The Lumae skin microdermabrasion exfoliator wand comes with a suction effect, which will stimulate blood flow circulation. The kit includes a microdermabrasion handset, five customisable heads, 30 filters, user manual and a charging cable.

Body polish

The brown sugar body polish from Fresh includes brown sugar crystals, which will help exfoliate dead skin cells. It is also infused with Korean ginseng and peppermint essential oils.

Exotic ingredients

The Decleor Gommage 1000 grains body exfoliator contains Pearl sugar, argan shell, orange peel and fruit acids. It is infused with grapefruit essential oil, and its gel texture turns to a oil texture upon application. It will help exfoliate dead skin cells along with moisturising the skin.

Walnut world

The Ole Henriksen walnut scrub contains walnut powder, aloe vera, Korean ginseng and chamomile extracts.

Scrub it away

The Germaine de Cappuccini facial exfoliator scrub is enriched with menthol, which will leave the skin cool and smooth. It will deep cleanse and remove dead skin cells.

(Compiled by Anusha Hegde)