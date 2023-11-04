So now that we had got one of his favourite topics out of the way, I thought we could move on to the real interview. “Madiba, your original name was not Nelson, was it? Could you tell us a bit about that?” “Well, my name was Rolihlahla Mandela. But in those days, a 100 years ago, the white man would change our names to make it something that they could pronounce. So, it was my school teacher who changed it to Nelson when I was 7. But I truly lived up to my original name,” he said, guffawing. “You see, Rolihlahla means ‘troublemaker’ in Xhosa. And that is truly what I was destined to be.”