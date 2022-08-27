Make chocolate modaks this Ganesh Chaturthi

Known to be one of Lord Ganesha’s favourite foods, modaks are a sugary treat often filled with dry fruits. Open Sesame brings you a modern take on the sweet treat, one that uses cocoa powder and is filled with chocolate chips. Make these fun chocolate modaks this weekend with your parents, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31.

Ingredients

Milk - 1/2 cup

Condensed milk - 1/2 cup

Cocoa powder - 2 tbsp

Chocolate chips - 1 cup

Digestive biscuits (crumbled) - 1 1/2cups

Ghee - 1/2 cup

Modak moulds

Method

Add milk, 3/4 cup chocolate chips and condensed milk in a pan and heat it on a medium flame. Once all combined, add cocoa powder and mix it all together. Keep stirring continuously to avoid burning.

Once the mixture is fully dissolved, it should be smooth and shiny. To this mixture, add the biscuit crumbs and mix it in. Take it off the heat.

Keep stirring the mixture so a sticky dough will form. Once the dough is malleable enough, keep it aside to cool down.

Now grease your finger as well as the modak moulds with oil or ghee.

Next, form small balls of dough and use the moulds to shape the modaks. Add the leftover chocolate chips in the middle of the dough balls to form the filling.