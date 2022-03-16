Manicured or rugged, how does your garden grow?

In terms of aesthetics and sustainability, gardens are moving more towards being rugged and natural instead of completely sculpted.

"The trend is shifting from well-manicured gardens (which take a lot of effort to create and maintain) to hard-scraping the area," said landscape architect and designer Nalini Radhakrishnan, who is an active urban farmer with over 20 acres of cultivation experience. "People want to use rocks surrounded by ground covering, water areas and rustic fountains. The smaller the garden, the more innovation is needed."

The emphasis has shifted from decorative plants to sustainable and functional elements.

Marrying aesthetics and practicality can be a challenge, but landscape designers and homeowners are constantly evolving how they design and execute gardens.

"A sustainable garden is created by trees, shrubs, herbs and flowering plants native to the soil and region," said Radhakrishnan. "That is the first step towards sustainability. If we attempt to grow new or hybrid species, we will try to alter the growth methods and soil, which takes away a little from being truly sustainable. Gardens must also be friendly towards the little animals, birds and other living species that inhabit it."

One must include vegetable patches and common regional fruit trees in any sustainable garden.

For example, apples may work best in hilly areas, while it is wise to stick to sapota or mangoes in tropical southern plains.

"You can grow and harvest good quantities of vegetables in small patches even in a small ground garden or roof garden," said Radhakrishnan, adding that many new gardens have the advantage of coming with virgin soil, free of chemical cultivation.

A patch of green lawn may look gorgeous, but consider how much water and effort it takes to maintain before you opt for it. Steer clear of plastic pots and other plastic elements. Wrought iron furniture, wooden benches, coir or bamboo mats add a touch of whimsy. Ensure your garden has a rainwater harvesting facility. Also, try composting with kitchen scraps.

Radhakrishnan believes that planning is everything.

"Don't complicate it. Plants must be easily accessible to clean, trim, fertilise and water. A combination of green and colour makes the garden more appealing, but you don't need to lay it out like a chessboard. Wooden logs, decorative stone or clay elements, cactus patches, rock gardens with ground cover, birdbaths and feeders, shade trees for garden chairs, and energy-efficient night lights are some of the practical elements to add to your garden."

A sustainable garden also supports pollinators such as native bees and butterflies, whose population is declining because of a lack of local plant and flower species.

Learn when each plant needs to be harvested so that nothing goes to waste. Study chemical-free pest management as well as the use of natural fertilisers like egg shells, coffee grounds and alfalfa.