Mark your words

Mark your words

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 17 2023, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 05:44 ist
Price:Rs 2,600aadyaa.com

Wacky characters

This set of 10 wacky cartoon characters from Wuerjo is made of quality PVC.

Timeless style

This Itihaas Saraswati bookmark is completely handmade in silver.

Handstitched pieces

These personalised corner page markers are handstitched and made from felt and recycled cardboard. These are available in 4 design options — spring, summer, fall and winter.

Feather touch

Here’s a metal feather bookmark with a 3D butterfly bead. Available in golden and silver tones.

Heartfelt notes

Here’s a heart bookmark from Osasbazaar made from 925 sterling silver. It comes in a silver leatherette and blue box.

Brass finish

Here’s a silver-plated bookmark from Fourseven, which celebrates education.

Customisable

This bookmark is made from sterling silver. You can also choose to get it engraved.

Golden era

This bookmark from Ahilya Jewels in 925 sterling silver with gold plating depicts the Tree of Life.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Specials

Related videos

What's Brewing

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

 