Mark your words

Wacky characters

This set of 10 wacky cartoon characters from Wuerjo is made of quality PVC.

Timeless style

This Itihaas Saraswati bookmark is completely handmade in silver.

Handstitched pieces

These personalised corner page markers are handstitched and made from felt and recycled cardboard. These are available in 4 design options — spring, summer, fall and winter.

Feather touch

Here’s a metal feather bookmark with a 3D butterfly bead. Available in golden and silver tones.

Heartfelt notes

Here’s a heart bookmark from Osasbazaar made from 925 sterling silver. It comes in a silver leatherette and blue box.

Brass finish

Here’s a silver-plated bookmark from Fourseven, which celebrates education.

Customisable

This bookmark is made from sterling silver. You can also choose to get it engraved.

Golden era

This bookmark from Ahilya Jewels in 925 sterling silver with gold plating depicts the Tree of Life.