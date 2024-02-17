Married, childfree and happy

Corporal punishment was familiar to many middle-class children of my generation but my brothers, and I to a lesser extent since I was a girl, received a heftier dose than was advisable, to put it mildly. Hence each of us rebelled in our own ways. In my case, though, there was the added ingredient of what is currently known as gender dysphoria. At 13, my tomboy nature gained alarming proportions and I announced to my classmates that I was a boy. I stuck both hands in my pinafore pockets and desperately wished I could whistle. I remember reading a newspaper article about the Welsh writer James Morris having a sex change operation to become Jan Morris (the late great journalist and travel writer) and continuing to live happily with her wife Elizabeth. Was it possible to switch girl to boy? My state of mind, however, didn’t prevent me from (paradoxically?) having boy-crushes.