Master Craftsman

This reminds us of Maupassant’s greatest short story ‘Boule de Suif’. In that extraordinary story, Maupassant narrates the events during the Franco-Prussian war when a group of 10 travellers in a small French village board a horse carriage at midnight to escape from the German occupation army. Among them are a plump prostitute Elisabeth, a politician, a bourgeois merchant couple, a wealthy factory owner and his wife, a nobleman and his spouse, and two nuns. They represent a microcosm of French society. Along the way, Elisabeth shares her delicious meats lovingly with her fellow hungry passengers. After long hours of travel, they take lodgings for the night on a wayside inn and realise to their horror that it is under the command of a Prussian officer and become his captives. The officer takes a fancy to Elisabeth and wants to sleep with her. She firmly refuses on the principle of resisting an invader. A couple of days pass. The officer conveys they can travel further only after Elisabeth obliges him. Elisabeth refuses to be conquered by the enemy. Her fellow travellers urge her with cruel comments to make the sacrifice for the rest as it is her job to sleep with men. The pious nuns say they have to rush to the war front to look after the injured soldiers and justify her sleeping with the officer on moral grounds. She finally gives in. Maupassant paints Elisabeth as a fierce and courageous patriot whose resistance grows throughout the story and portrays her as morally admirable, juxtaposing her against the sanctimonious hypocrisy, selfishness, pettiness, craftiness and snobbishness of the other travellers.