'Medal Le Chuke Sanam': After 'Indiranagar ka gunda', Neeraj Chopra wows Netizens

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 20 2021, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 14:42 ist
Neeraj Chopra donnes five different characters in the ad. Credit: Screengrab/Cred Ad

After an angry Rahul Dravid raging on the streets of Bengaluru as 'Indiranagar ka gunda,' it seemed like nothing could suprise Netizens more. However, the newest revelation left Twitterati wowed and glued to javelin Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra's on-screen presence and acting, with some claiming it rivals the biggest bollywood stars.

Fintech startup Cred's ad film featuring India's poster-boy for Olympics Neeraj Chopra donning multiple characters in the new short has the internet in splits. The satirical commercial was penned by stand up comedian Tanmay Bhatt.

Also read: Virat Kohli shares an advertisement featuring something rare: An angry Rahul Dravid

India’s golden boy is the latest to join the list of star sportspersons, such as Rahul Dravid, Venkatesh Prasad and Javagal Srinath, whose avatars in front of the camera left everyone stunned.

The commercial was released just hours before the resumption of the second phase of Indian Premier League (2021) in UAE. 

The ad not just showcases Neeraj’s acting skills and how he easily fits into the characters, but also mocks Indians' excitement around the Olympian. 

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also appreciated Neeraj’s performance in the ad and shared the commercial. “The only person for whom ‘Kya Fekta Hai Yaar’ is a compliment. @Neeraj_chopra1” he tweeted.

Fans of the golden boy could not stop talking about the Olympian’s acting skills and made witty comments. “Neeraj Chopra's acting skills is far better than star kids of bollywood” said a fan on Twitter.

More users posted memes on Chopra taking over an entire industry with his fine acting skills.

Neeraj had created history at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, when he became the first Indian track and field athlete to make a podium finish. He had won a gold medal in the men's javelin finals and since his achievement the 23-year-old has been attending various felicitation ceremonies and TV shows.

