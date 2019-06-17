Medical tourism - India widens horizons

India is a key player in the medical tourism industry with developments in cutting-edge technology for improved healthcare services. The quality and affordability of healthcare services are enhanced by the beautiful scenery and architecture on offer, which adds to the 'tourism' concept.

Medical tourism, broadly known as health and wellness tourism, has people from across the globe travelling to other countries to get medical, dental and surgical care. And many countries include sightseeing in medical tourism packages.



India is the preferred destination for cardiology, orthopaedics, transplants, and ophthalmology with high standing in wellness, preventive, and alternative medicine.



Top destinations and distractions



Chennai:

Known as the health capital of India, Chennai is one of the most popular destinations for medical treatment. The city is the choice for bone marrow transplants, cardiac bypasses, eye surgeries, hip replacements and alternative medicine.



Get touristy with - Guindy National Park, Kishkinta, St. Mary's Church, Marina Beach and many famous temples.



Mumbai:

Mumbai is the fastest growing medical tourism destination in India and has several super speciality hospitals, research and diagnostic centres for dentistry, orthopaedic and weight loss surgeries, cosmetic surgeries and Ayurveda. There are top-notch treatment facilities and several private hospitals. It's growing as a medical hub for international visitors and domestic patients from Maharashtra as well as states.



Get touristy with - Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Juhu Beach, Hanging Gardens, Elephanta caves and the like.



Goa:

Already the country's go-to vacation destination, Goa is becoming a medical hub. The government has also begun to promote health and wellness tourism. The various sights are add-ons for complete rejuvenation.



Get touristy with - numerous beautiful churches and beaches.



New Delhi:

The national capital is home to fantastic private hospitals with special facilities for tourists, including packages for general surgery, eye surgery, heart care, and neurosurgery.



Get touristy with - India Gate, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Jama Masjid, Lotus Temple and so on.



Ahmedabad:

Ahmedabad, known as the ‘Manchester of India’ is also a growing medical hub. With world-class hospitals, lots of NRIs reportedly prefer Ahmedabad for medical treatment.



Get touristy with - Sabarmati Ashram, Adalaj Stepwell, Teen Darwaza and various lakes.



Way forward



There is a need to tackle several issues, including slow infrastructural development, government support, accreditations and promotions, insurance and allied services. These barriers are hindering the full-fledged growth of the medical tourism industry.



There are solutions, however. Small adjustments are necessary to effectively harness the advantages that India holds within the industry. India provides quality, cost-effective healthcare, supported by hospitality options. Since English is widely spoken, language is also not a barrier.



Medical tourism ideally should be able to offer quality healthcare services with options for leisure and pleasurable sightseeing experiences. With the rapid growth in facilities at medical destinations and a plethora of sightseeing options, India is well on its way to becoming an industry leader.

