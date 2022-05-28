Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Pebbles was born on March 28, 2000 and is owned by Bobby and Julie Gregory in South Carolina in the US

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 28 2022, 14:50 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 15:51 ist

A 22-year-old Toy Fox Terrier has been certified as the oldest dog in the world by the Guinness World Records (GWR).

Named as Pebbles, the dog was born on March 28, 2000 and is owned by Bobby and Julie Gregory in South Carolina in the US.

Until now, a dog named Tobykeith was the oldest, which is 21-year-old. Watching a news on the previous oldest dog, Bobby and Julie realised that it is Pebbles which is actually the oldest dog in the world, and hence, they applied for the recognition.

“Bobby was sitting on the couch and friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record… When I saw TobyKeith's story all over the news, I applied," Julie told GWR.

The owners also said that Pebbles once had a partner dog Rocky and the two had 24 puppies together. Rocky passed away at the age of 17.

