Meet the 10-year-old influencer who rocked Cannes Lions 2022

"Dimaag ki chabi ghumao, follow button dabao"—reads the social media bio of 10-year-old Chatpat. A resident of Dharavi, the world's largest slum, the child influencer shares pointers on things like how to live rent-free in Mumbai and how to ask for a raise.

The quirky tips have garnered the boy a massive following on different social media platforms in a short time. Not only that, the campaign #Chatpat won two gold, two silver and two bronze in the Social and Influencer, Media and Direct categories at Cannes Lion 2022.



Chatpat is associated with the SOS Children's Villages India; an NGO committed to creating a safe environment for children where they have access to education and opportunities for a secure future.



According to Rakesh Jinsi, President of SOS Children's Villages India, the idea behind getting Chatpat onboard as the central character of their donor campaign was to stand out from the usual.



"In most campaigns, children are portrayed poorly to stir pity and secure support," said Jinsi to DH. "We chose to break this pattern to present the cause positively, making it something new for the viewer to watch."



FCB India, FCB Chicago and Kinnect were roped in to create and recruit India's first brand ambassador for SOS Children's Villages India—#Chatpat—to help the NGO generate awareness and raise funds for the homeless and needy. The team discovered the child's talent on the streets of Mumbai and helped him polish his content and taught him to upload his quirky videos on social media platforms.

"My friends, "apun ka gang," told me that people might vibe with how I talk, especially if I pick topics they get stressed about the most," said Chatpat. The boy comes from a humble background and lives with his family in a slum in Mumbai.



"There's a solution to almost every problem in the gullies (streets). All you have to do is look," Chatpat explains jovially.

He has already bagged many brand endorsements and received support from other celebrities like Raftaar.



"It feels great to be celebrated by so many people I always looked up to," says the 10-year-old.



Celebrities are primarily onboarded to lend credibility to an organisation, but the cost is generally relatively high. Jinsi told DH that if a child from the beneficiary segment serves as the central character, it lends more credibility and relevance and becomes a more effective campaign for SOS.



The effect of social media has not unnerved Chatpat. "Initially, it was a bit scary when trolls started commenting on my posts. But seniors from the industry told me to keep my intentions clear, the message clean, and ignore the trolls," said Chatpat.



Following this rule has replaced his fear with a sense of responsibility that he now feels towards his fans, he added. With the newfound celebrityhood, life hasn't changed for him; he continues to go to school, hang out with friends and play cricket, just like any other 10-year-old. SOS Children's Villages India has taken the responsibility for his education.

