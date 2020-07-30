Mental wellness of pregnant women amid Covid-19 pandemic

Dr Suhasini Inamdar

Being pregnant is blissful, nevertheless many times it is not a cakewalk to say the least. The nine-month journey can be challenging as the expectant mother goes through mood swings, morning sickness, stress, anxiety water retention etc. If she has GDM PIH or other pregnancy-related complication, then these add on to physical and mental stress. Today we are amidst a pandemic. Expectant mothers are already vulnerable to mental health risks and the Covid-19 pandemic has just worsened the situation. The incidence of fear psychosis, anxiety and depression among pregnant and postnatal women are at an all-time high.

Pre-pandemic, about 15% of pregnant women dealt with mental health issues during the perinatal period, now the figure has increased to 41%. The statistics are worrying but not surprising. These are testing times for the entire world. People are worried about the risk of infection, vulnerability of family and friends, job security and financial constraints, availability of essential supplies etc. These add on to the existing perinatal stress.

How the pandemic has affected the lives of pregnant women:

The fear of infection

Since pregnancy is a low-immunity state, the risk of being infected is almost 10 times higher. The expectant mother is not only worried about her own health but also about the health of the baby.

Physical, emotional and social Isolation

Pregnancy is the most important event in a women’s life. They look forward to antenatal classes, baby showers, photo shoots, family get togethers. They are advised against all of these to maintain safe social distancing. The basic physical activity like routine walk is also not possible due to lockdown. Another facet is nuclear family, without the emotional support of elders being with them perinatally.

Anxiety associated with visiting hospitals for routine antenatal scans:

All antenatal couples are worried of physical visits for scans, investigations, and check-ups. The precautions taken at various points of contact to avoid infection is great worry to them. On the other hand, the video consultation does not give them 100% satisfaction.

Symptoms of mental health issues during pregnancy:

a) Feeling sad and hopeless most of the time

b) Continuous lack of sleep and loss of appetite

c) Continuous lack of interest in doing things, surroundings or just being around close ones

d) Pre-occupation with constant negative thoughts

e) Experiencing restlessness and losing temper on trivial matters

f) Panic attacks

How to take care of your mental health during this pandemic

Mental and emotional wellbeing is extremely crucial to maintain the overall health during pregnancy. Acceptance is the first step to feeling better. Being positive, healthy diet, doing good amount of permitted physical activity, keeping oneself busy, pursuing a hobby, yoga, meditation would help. Video calls, group video chats are the new normal to get connected with your loved ones.

One must be vigilant enough to pin point the symptoms and take help. Help can be in form of simple counselling, psychiatric counselling and medication. There should be no shying away from the situation and this should never be treated as taboo.

(Consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist)