Mi Anniversary Sale 2021: Xiaomi to offer big discounts on mobiles and more

Xiaomi forayed into the Indian smartphone market in 2014 and within a few years, it became a top seller in the country. It has made huge inroads in the smart television segment too and has also reached the top of the chart.

To mark the company's seventh anniversary, the company is hosting the Mi Anniversary Sale this week. Like the previous times, Xiaomi is offering big discounts on top-selling phones, smart TVs, and accessories from Monday (July 12) to Friday (July 16) in India.

Here are some of the best deals on offer during the 2021 edition of the Mi Anniversary Sale:

-- The Mi 10T Cosmic Black (8GB+128GB) is available for Rs 34,999 against MRP Rs 42,999

-- The Mi 10T Pro Cosmic Black (8GB+128GB) is available for Rs 36,999 against MRP Rs 47,999

-- The Mi TV 4A 80cm (32-inch) Horizon Edition + Smart speaker (Rs 1,999) is available for Rs 15,999 against Rs 19,999. Also, the company is offering one year extended warranty for Rs 1

-- The Mi TV 4A 100cm (40-inch) + Smart speaker (Rs 1,999) is available for Rs 22,999 against Rs 24,999. Also, the company is offering one year extended warranty for Rs 1

-- The Mi TV 4A Pro 80cm (32-inch) black + Smart speaker (Rs 1,999) is available for Rs 15,999 against Rs 19,999. Also, the company is offering one year extended warranty for Rs 1

-- The Mi TV 4A 100cm (40-inch) Horizon Edition + Smart speaker (Rs 1,999) is available for Rs 22,999 against Rs 24,999. Also, the company is offering one year extended warranty for Rs 1

-- The Mi KN-95 Protective Mask (Pack of 8) White is available for Rs 549 against MRP Rs 2,000

-- The Beard Trimmer is available for Rs 1,399 against MRP Rs 1,799

-- The Redmi Earphones is available for Rs 379 against Rs 599

-- The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor (Tyre Inflator) is available for Rs 2.399 against MRP 3.499

-- The Redmi Earbuds 2C is available for Rs 1,299 against Rs 1,999

-- The Mi Water TDS Tester White is available for Rs 299 against Rs 499

-- The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon i7 will be available for Rs 50,999 against Rs 59,999

Besides the aforementioned deals, Xiaomi will be hosting X99 Store sale daily at 4:00 pm (July 12-16). There, customers can try their luck in buying best selling devices such as Redmi Note 10S (6GB + 64GB) Frost White for Rs 999, Redmi 9A (2GB+32GB) Black for Rs 299, Redmi Earphones Red for Rs 99, Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p for Rs 99, Mi Smart Band 5 for Rs 99, Redmi 9 Prime (4GB+64GB) Mint Green for Rs 499.

