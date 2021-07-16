Microsoft 365 to offer Windows OS experience on mobile, tablets

Redmond-based technology major Microsoft announced new services coming with the premium Microsoft 365 subscription.

In addition to the availability of Microsoft suite of utility apps such as Word, Excell, PowerPoint, and OneDrive storage, Microsoft 365 will offer Windows OS experience on mobile via cloud integration.

We have seen people using VMware Fusion cloud computing solutions to experience Windows software on Linux-powered PC and macOS-based MacBooks, and vice versa. Also, users utilise AnyDesk to access remote desktops.

Now, with Microsoft 365 goes several notches up to offer business corporate subscribers the ability to access their work Windows OS account from anywhere and importantly more securely on multiple range devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and PCs.

This comes at a time when work-from-home has become the new normal. Most corporates are still attending virtual meetings and completing projects right from the home. In the last one and half years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, people have gotten used to the routine and there are a lot of benefits. For instance, with no stress of traveling long hours go and fro between the office and home, the extra time can be used productively to both complete the house chores and also start work on time with less body and mental stress.



Windows OS can now be experienced even on a phone or tablet via Microsoft 365 service. Credit: Microsoft



"With an instant-on boot experience, users can stream all their personalized applications, tools, data, and settings from the cloud across any device. The Windows experience—whether you’re using Windows 10 or the upcoming Windows 11 available later this year—is consistent, no matter the device. You can pick up right where you left off, because the state of your Cloud PC remains the same, even when you switch devices," said Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365.

Microsoft is slated to formally announce the pricing structure in the first week of August, and yes, there will be several slabs with access to particular services to match the budget of the corporate clients.

