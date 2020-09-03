Microsoft brings deepfakes detector ahead of US Presidential elections 2020

Redmond-based software technology giant Microsoft has announced the launch of two new tools to curb the circulation of misinformation and synthetic media also known as 'deepfakes' videos on the internet.

With US Presidential election 2020 slated to kick off in November, Microsoft wants to curb the deepfakes videos that can sway voter sentiments.

Cyber criminals in their bid to malign the client's opponent, use Artificial Intelligence-powered application to develop deepfakes of multi-media contents such as photos, videos or audio files. "They could appear to make people say things they didn’t or to be places they weren’t, and the fact that they’re generated by AI that can continue to learn makes it inevitable that they will beat conventional detection technology. However, in the short run, such as the upcoming U.S. election, advanced detection technologies can be a useful tool to help discerning users identify deepfakes," Microsoft said.

As part of the 'Defending Democracy Program', Microsoft is introducing Video Authenticator, which gives a score on any video or image, whether it is original and if there is any case of artificial manipulation.

Microsoft Video Authenticator is developed by Microsoft Research in collaboration with the company’s Responsible AI team and the Microsoft AI, Ethics, and Effects in Engineering and Research (AETHER) Committee.

Also, Microsoft is offering another system, wherein companies who create video content can register it on the Azure cloud to fast track the detection of deepfakes content.

"This tool built into Microsoft Azure that enables a content producer to add digital hashes and certificates to a piece of content. The hashes and certificates then live with the content as metadata wherever it travels online. The second is a reader – which can exist as a browser extension or in other forms – that checks the certificates and matches the hashes, letting people know with a high degree of accuracy that the content is authentic and that it hasn’t been changed, as well as providing details about who produced it," the company said.

This technology is built by Microsoft Research and Microsoft Azure in partnership with the Defending Democracy Program.

These tools will be offered to organisations involved in democratic processes such as political parties and also select media outlets including BBC under Project Origin.

