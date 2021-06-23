Microsoft OneDrive now offers photo editing feature

Earlier this month, when Google discontinued unlimited photos storage service for Android and iOS users, Microsoft's OneDrive emerged as the top contender as the best alternative, as it offered up to 1TB for Rs 489 monthly subscription in addition to access to Word, PowerPoint, Excell and more.

Now, Microsoft is adding another value-added service Photo Editing to the OneDrive subscription.

"Want a second chance to perfect that family portrait? Need to adjust the colors on your sunset photo? Now you can with OneDrive’s new photo editing features. Starting today you can crop, rotate and adjust the light and color in your photos on OneDrive," said Paul Diamond, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft.

In addition to cropping images, users can rotate & flip images, do colour adjustments, and more.

Microsoft OneDrive will also offer the option to save the changes as a new image or overwrite the original image. And if they accidentally overwrite the original, they can use version history to recover it.



Photo editing options on Microsoft OneDrive for Android. Credit: Microsoft



For now, these editing features are being rolled out to OneDrive for Web and OneDrive for Android for individual subscribers. However, the iOS device owners may have wait till the end of 2021 to get this service.

Those with OneDrive for work and school accounts will get it this summer (around August).

Also, users can cast OneDrive photos and videos in a larger format on the TV with Chromecast connected.

To display media files on Chromecast devices, the user just needs to connect the phone to a Chromecast-enabled device; then, open the OneDrive for Android app, and tap on the upper right corner of the OneDrive home tab.

Storing images on Microsoft OneDrive from different sources such as WhatsApp forwards, phone's camera and others is a huge burden to remember where they are stored. So, Microsoft is bringing auto-organise feature to let users create a folder for each source, and whenever they arrive on the phone, they get placed in the respective folder.

Furthermore, OneDrive will offer a new option to users to create a particular folder for all the pictures. Users will be able to find this new option in the top right of your Photos tab on OneDrive for Android and the photos area of OneDrive for Web.

