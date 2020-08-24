Microsoft Teams for iOS, Android get new features

Software technology major Microsoft has released new features for its video conference service application Teams on both Google and Apple mobile platforms-- Android and iOS, respectively.

With the new update, Microsoft Teams users will be able to view more members on the mobile's screen and also consume less amount of internet data during a video call and more.

Here is official changelog of the latest Microsoft Teams update for the iOS version:

-- Users can now view more people-- 2x3 on iPhones and 3x3 on iPads

-- New setting will reduce the amount of data Microsoft Teams uses while the video conference is on

-- New option to choose which number to dial for organisation contacts with more than one phone number

-- Single Sign-in option for access for bots and tools in Microsoft Teams that use organisation credentials

-- Daily agenda view of upcoming meetings. Users can Join, edit or share them with the contacts

Also, Microsoft has said that it will introduce Cortana voice assistance in the iOS Teams app, but will be initially available in the US and hopes to bring similar experience to other global regions in the coming months.

Here is official changelog of the latest Microsoft Teams update for the Android version:

-- Users can conduct free meetings via Microsoft Teams. Also, users can send meeting invites via a link. People don't need a Teams account to attend

-- Users can now search inside chats and channels

-- Users will now be able to upload an image directly to their gallery

-- Users can manage their Safe key or let Microsoft manage it for them. He/she can also change it anytime in the Settings

With the new features, Microsoft is aiming to take on Zoom and become the top video conference service provider, but it will surely get a good fight from the latter and also from Google Meet, Cisco WebX and Facebook Messenger Rooms in the coming months.

Most of the big corporate companies around the world have announced that the employees choose to work from home until January 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, the vaccine development for the coronavirus is still in nascent stages and will take months of testing to be finally made available to the public.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.