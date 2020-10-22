Microsoft Teams to get AI-based noise suppression feature soon

American software major Microsoft is reportedly planning to bring a value-added noise cancellation feature to its video conference solution Teams app in the near future.

This comes at a time when work on the Covid-19 vaccine is still underway and recent reports suggest, it will be available only in mid-2021 and till then, we people have to be vigilant and develop good personal hygiene. We should venture out only if necessary and always maintain social distance.

Also, many corporate companies have been generous by extending Work-From-Home (WFH) option for their employees for several more months.

With WFH being the new normal and expected to continue until at least March 2021, video conferencing solutions on both mobile and computer have become an important tool to attend virtual team meetings and do presentations. However, sometimes, the home environment particularly when children are around, the place gets noisy with screams, chatter and the loud music and cartoons played on TV.

So, Microsoft is working on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technique to suppress the noisy background. This feature (ID: 68694) is expected to be released to the Teams app in November.



Microsoft Teams. Credit: Microsoft



"AI-based, real-time noise suppression, will be added to Microsoft Teams. This feature will automatically remove unwelcome background noise during your meetings. AI-based noise suppression works by analyzing an individual’s audio feed and using specially trained deep neural networks to filter out the noise and retain only the speech signal. This is an update to the existing noise suppression. Users will now have control over how much noise suppression they want. The “High” setting is new and will suppress more background noise," the company said.

Also, Microsoft is working to bring Live Transcription with Speaker attribution. This will help people take down notes and also go back to the chat tab for any clarification. This feature (ID: 65967) is expected to be rolled out in the Teams app in November.

"Live transcripts provide another way to follow along with what has been said and who said it. After a meeting, the transcript file is automatically saved in the chat tab for that meeting," the company said.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.