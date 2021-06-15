Microsoft to bring Xbox Series X-inspired Mini Fridge this Christmas

Yes, this is for real. Microsoft participating at the ongoing Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2021 event confirmed to launch a mini-fridge with Xbox Series-X-inspired design language later this year.

Back in 2019, when Microsoft for the first time teased the Xbox Series X drew both excitement and comical responses from fans. Several people on social media made memes around the similarity between the new Xbox console's boxy design and a refrigerator. The same year, Apple Mac Pro too faced similar reactions for its resemblance to the cheese grater.

Unlike Apple which ignored the online memes, Microsoft has gone a step further and announced to bring a real product dubbed Xbox Mini Fridge this Christmas holiday.



Xbox Mini Fridge's feature is shown in the teaser on YouTube (screen-grab)



Microsoft's new teaser video shows the Xbox Mini Fridge has a capacity of 10 normal soda cans. It also said that the upcoming product boasts 'Velocity Cooling Architecture', again derived from the Xbox console's chipset. Except for similarity in the name, it does not offer any actual functional capability to the fridge.

Must read | Xbox Series X vs PlayStation 5: Which gaming console suits you best?

More features are expected to be revealed in the coming months closer to the Christmas holiday.

Watch the Xbox Mini Fridge teaser video:

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.