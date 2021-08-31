Microsoft Windows 11 OS is finally coming on this date

Microsoft earlier in the year showcased the company's new computer operating system Windows 11 and had announced the new software will be available in late 2021.

Now, the Redmond-based technology giant has finally announced the release date to the public.

The new Windows 11 OS will be rolled out as free software to all eligible devices on October 5. It should be noted that it will be deployed in phases around the world.

"Following the tremendous learnings from Windows 10, we want to make sure we’re providing you with the best possible experience. That means new eligible devices will be offered the upgrade first. The upgrade will then roll out over time to in-market devices based on intelligence models that consider hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, age of the device, and other factors that impact the upgrade experience," said the company.

If things go as planned, Microsoft hopes to complete the Windows 11 roll-out process for most of the Windows 10 devices by mid-2022.

Windows 10-based PC owners can check if they are eligible for the new Windows 11 in the settings.

Must read | Windows 11: Check if your PC is eligible to get new OS

Microsoft's new Windows 11 comes with an all-new refurbished home page, support for Android apps, enhanced security, visually pleasing widgets to offer customised news feed on the home screen, and more.

Must read | Windows 11: Key new features of Microsoft's new PC OS

Interested readers who don't want to wait for a month to install the final version, can install the Windows 11 preview on the official website. However, owners must have legally bought Windows 10 OS on their PC.

Read more | Windows 11: Here's how to install public preview software on your PC

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.