Microsoft working on Xbox TV app, xCloud streaming stick

Microsoft-owned Xbox will soon collaborate with TV-makers to develop a dedicated app and streaming stick. This will open more avenues for avid players to access exciting games beyond Xbox consoles and cloud-based gaming services and also save money.

"Xbox is working with global TV manufacturers to embed the Xbox experience directly into internet-connected televisions with no extra hardware required except a controller," the company said.

Xbox is also developing its streaming devices on the lines of Amazon Fire TV Sticks. With this, gamers will need just a monitor or a TV along with controllers and an internet connection to access the xCloud service to play games anywhere in the world. This will the most affordable way to access Xbox games without any need for a proper console.

The company added that all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play cloud gaming on the browser (Edge, Chrome, and Safari ) in the next few weeks.



Xbox gaming ecosystem. Credit: Xbox Wire



Furthermore, Xbox is taking a leaf out of mobile makers' plan of offering two-year contracts to customers in the US. It will be roping in telecommunication service providers to launch affordable purchasing models like Xbox All Access, which allows consumers to buy both a console and Game Pass for a low monthly price, rather than spending money upfront.

Finally, the company said it is upgrading the Microsoft datacenters around the world with the latest generation of hardware for a better user experience. This means gamers will see faster load times, improved frame rates on Xbox Series X/S optimized games.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.