Microsoft Xbox Series X coming in November

After months of speculations, Redmond-based technology major Microsoft formally announced to launch the much-awaited Xbox Series X gaming console series later this year in November.

Besides the new generation gaming console, Microsoft also confirmed to bring more than 100 exclusive Xbox Series X compatible gaming titles including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Gears Tactics, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Watch Dogs: Legion. Also, most of the gaming will have backward compatibility with older generation consoles. "With Smart Delivery you only have to buy these games once to play the best versions for your console, across generations," the company said.

The upcoming Xbox Series X boasts hardware-accelerated Direct X raytracing, framerates up to 120 frames per second, faster loading times, and with Quick Resume for multiple games, playing will look and feel better, no matter which games the user chooses to play, Microsoft noted.

The company will be offering more than 40 popular games such as Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Ori, and the Will of the Wisps, Madden NFL 21, which have been fully optimized to take full advantage of Xbox Series X.

Also, Microsoft said that it has partner gaming companies in creating brand new games such as The Medium, Scorn, Tetris Effect: Connected, and more exclusively for Xbox Series X.

"Beginning September 15th, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will also be able to play more than 100 games from the cloud on their Android phone or tablet, enabling them to take their console gaming on the go. Experiences you expect on Xbox consoles such as your friends' list, achievements, controller settings, and saved game progress all come with you when you play on mobile," said Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in Chief, Microsoft.

However, there is some bad news for Halo gaming fans, as Microsoft and partners are still trying hard to complete the work on Halo Infinite and it will only be coming in 2021.

