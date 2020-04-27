Microsoft's Bing-powered COVID-19 Tracker gets India-centric features

Last month, Microsoft launched Bing search engine-powered COVID-19 Tracker offering the latest statistics related to the spread of the global pandemic in specific regions, real-time information on infections, deaths, recoveries, news, and other important details.

Now, the Redmond-based company has released India region-specific features and health helpline details in state and even in hyper-local district-wise as well.

The Bind-powered COVID-19 Tracker provides authentic information on helpline numbers and testing centers as well as guidance and advisories from credible sources, including those from the Government of India, ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), and WHO (World Health Organisation). Moreover, users can stay on top of the latest news - both national and local with embedded stories and live feeds from leading national and regional language media houses.

Additionally, it offers AI-powered Apollo Hospitals bot to help people do self-assessment of COVID-19 symptoms. Built on Azure, it has been developed on the basis of guidelines from the WHO and the MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), Government of India. It is available in 4 Indian languages, Microsoft said.

Furthermore, it offers options for online consultation with leading healthcare service providers in India like Apollo Hospitals, Practo, 1mg, and Mfine, among others. Credible telemedicine providers can join the hub by applying online (here)and undergo an assessment process.



COVID-19 tracker gets India-centric features



Also, Microsoft is offering COVID-19 tracker (here) in several Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, and Kannada. An icon on the top of the page offers a simple drop-down menu that allows users to access the content in their native languages.

