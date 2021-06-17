Microsoft's Windows 11 OS leaked: Everything we know so far

A few days ago, Microsoft confirmed to host a big event to unveil the successor of the Windows 10 later this month It did not reveal what the name will be and also features the new PC OS will come with.

The company's senior executives including the CEO Satya Nadella and Panos Panay, Microsoft’s chief product officer are slated to grace the event, which will witness the launch of 'the next generation of Windows' at 11:00 am ET ( 8:30 pm IST) on June 24.

Unfortunately, some miscreants, most probably a test engineer of the Windows Insider programme, posted screenshots of the Windows 11 home screen and some features on the Baidu platform, a Google search engine equivalent in China. And, a few hours ago, the entire operating system was released to the web killing all the suspense over the new Windows OS.

We urge our readers not to install the leaked Windows 11 OS just yet, as it is illegal and also may contain malware. It is better to wait for a few days and download the official version, which will be released after the formal launch.

Windows 11: Key features you should know

Visual change to the home screen: The biggest change we can expect when opening Windows 11 is the home screen. Everything including the icons of the tray are moved to the center. Also, there is new gorgeous blue ribbon wallpaper and a new ringtone, which plays while opening up the home screen.

Of course, there is an option to switch back to the old interface. If you want the listing of app icons in the taskbar to remain the same as the Windows 10. You can move them to the left side.

The notification center on the left side has a beautiful translucent background to match the wallpaper.

Simplified Start menu: With Windows 11, Microsoft engineers have worked well to make the list clutter-free. It looks refined and simplified enough, especially for first-time users, to find the right application software or features with ease.

Colourful interface: Microsoft has taken a leaf out of macOS to make Windows 11 look more vivid in terms of visual appeal. You can find a lot of matching colours for files and folders, really refreshing compared to the yellow colour we see in Windows 10.

Windows Desktop Widgets: Microsoft is bringing back the Windows widgets. The big clock, weather app, news banner, CPU speed, sticky notes are all coming with Windows 11. It will definitely liven up the home page.

Multi-tasking: Windows 11 is coming with a multi-tasking feature that allows users to arrange multiple apps and browsers side-by-side or in sections to quickly switching between multiple apps.

Better Xbox gaming integration: Microsoft has integrated the Xbox app with Windows 11 to make sure users have a seamless experience while accessing Xbox Game Pass games, Xbox store, and other utlities.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.