Middling spoof of legendary villain Vajramuni

<p class="bodytext">If you wish to reminisce about the veteran actor, Vajramuni, in ‘Yala Kunni’, then you will be a tad bit disappointed. The title of the movie is taken from an expression that was once popularised by the actor. However, the movie ends up becoming a mediocre spoof of the celebrated screen-villain.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The story takes on multiple themes such as class, caste, and religion; but none of them are fully explored. Set in the fictional village of Dharanimandala, the movie plays on the much-celebrated folk song, ‘Punyakoti’. Satya Harish Chandra (teasingly referred to as Punyakoti), played by Komal Kumar, is a self-centred person. The reason for Satya’s callousness towards others is revealed only in the second half. Playing on the style and mannerisms of the cult villain, the story attempts a parody. A subcurrent of the ‘Punyakoti’ song plays throughout the movie making it paradoxical to Satya’s behaviour, but it ties in with the theme towards the end.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The action sequences and songs are well choreographed. However, the transitioning between scenes is not seamless. This makes the narration seem hurried and the scenes adrift. </p>.<p class="bodytext">We see a batch of well-established actors like Dattatreya, Sadhu Kokila, Suchendra Prasad, Raju Talikote, Tabla Nani, and Manasi Sudhir, sharing screen space with Komal Kumar. But their presence in the film is ephemeral and abrupt.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The conclusion too is weak and unsatisfactory. An astute picturisation of Vajramuni, and a thoughtful execution of the script would have saved the film. </p>.<p>Cut-off box - Yalakunni\nRating: 2.5/5\nKannada (Theatres)\nDirector: N R Pradeep Kumar\nCast: Komal Kumar Sadhu Kokila Manasi Sudhir Dattatreya Suchendra Prasad</p>