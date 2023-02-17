Mini skirts, flared pants are back

You should never toss away anything from your wardrobe because fashion trends are cyclical. With shrinking hemlines, flares and bootcuts making ripples, everyone is reliving the yesteryear decades with fashion moments of the ’80s and ’90s.

Here are some key movers you need, to pull together the look as fashion trends come a full circle in 2023.

Trends you love are cool once again, says Tanvi Sethi, founder and creative director, Torqadorn, a designer clothing store. “Days when repeating outfits were considered a fashion faux-pas are far gone. Creativity that goes behind choosing to invest in pieces that are unique yet versatile, a concept popularly known as Capsule Closet, has grabbed my attention these days,” she details.

Fashion in the ’80s and ’90s was “better than the fashion of today, as there was more scope for experimentation with silhouettes and textures”, she adds.

Mini me

Get ready to show off your calves in mini skirts. “Fashion repetition pays homage to classic styles and preserves cultural heritage,” believes fashion designer Rocky S of Rocky Star. “Reusing clothing and accessories helps reduce waste and promote sustainability. Mini skirts in bold patterns and bright colours, as well as classic styles in leather and suede, are making a comeback,” he says.

For a more contemporary look, pair them with tights or knee-high boots. “I have been experimenting with mini skirts and mini hemlines, adding embellishments such as sequins, embroidery, and various types of jewelled inclusions. Playing with different fabrics and cuts create statement pieces as well,” Rocky points out. He suggests pairing the mini skirt with a simple T-shirt or tank top, and sneakers or sandals for a relaxed and comfortable look.

Pairing a mini skirt with a blouse or a button-up shirt brings in a more polished and dressed-up look. “You can amp the look with heels or ankle boots, and statement jewellery. For a cosy, stylish feel, team with a sweater or knit top, and boots or tights for extra warmth,” he adds.

Amritha Ram, creative director of KH House of Khaddar, styled the mini skirt with a varsity jacket and a bralette, at the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week. “Amp up a denim mini skirt by coupling it with a ripped tee. If you like the festival vibe then you can rip it the way you want, and add studs. For a clubbing vibe, you could add accents in a leather corset, a leather bralette or a jacket,” she says. If you want to keep it sporty yet have a jacket, you could do a varsity, Amritha observes.

Jeans jive and cargo control

Hip huggers are back in fashion staples of commando prints and low-rise denims. Says Rocky, “Low-rise jeans come in a wide range of washes and textures, including distressed and ripped styles. For a retro look, they can be paired with crop tops and high-waisted skirts. Low-rise jeans with a crop top is a classic look that emphasises the waist and hips. To make a statement, wear a crop top in a contrasting colour or a bold print,” he elucidates.

Tucking a blouse into low-rise jeans is an excellent choice for a more formal or work-appropriate ensemble. “For a bohemian look, pair low-rise jeans with a long tunic or shirt,” he says.

Cargo pants are being reimagined in updated cuts and colours, such as slim-fitting styles in earthy greens and khakis. “Pair cargo pants with a simple T-shirt and sneakers for a casual, street-style look. Layer with a bomber jacket or hoodie for a fashionable look. Couple the pants with a blouse or a tucked-in shirt to achieve a chic and elegant look. Elevate the look with heels or ankle boots and a statement bag,” says Rocky.

Wear cargo pants with a hoodie or sweater for a sporty and comfortable look, and finish the look with comfortable sneakers or athletic shoes. Add a baseball cap or beanie, he notes.

The designs by Khushboo Doshi, co-founder and designer, The Little Black Bow, include cargo pants and double-breasted oversized jackets in silk with flirty retro colours. “We revive fashion comebacks with handwoven fabrics and hand embroidery. Take a ballet skirt and wear it with a cropped faded jacket or a faded wash tee and Converse, or wear it with a beaded crop or a bralette, and heels,” she advises. Team cargo pants with sneakers, monks or stilettos. Add a formal or casual jacket, wear them with a silk top or a small cardigan, she says

Own your flare

Rocky says that iconic flared pants of the ’70s and ’80s are making a comeback. “Bell bottoms are now being designed in a variety of lengths, colours, and patterns,” says Rocky. For a boho-chic vibe, slip on a flowy blouse or a crop top. Add statement jewellery, a wide-brimmed hat, and comfortable sandals. “If you are looking for a retro glam feel, team the pants with a fitted blouse or a crop top for a retro glam look. Accessorise with oversized sunglasses and a mini handbag, and wear platform shoes or high heels,” he lists. Pair the pants with a simple tee or tank top for a casual and comfortable look.