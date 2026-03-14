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Mixed Bag: Unveiling the essence of Kantha

The worn cotton muslin sarees and dhotis of rural women and men of Bengal were rarely thrown away. Instead, they were layered and stitched together. The resultant fabric was used as a quilt.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 20:15 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 20:15 IST
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