Mohali teen spends Rs 2 lakh from grandfather's pension on PUBG

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 06 2020, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 14:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

In the second such incident this month, a teen from Mohali spent Rs 2 lakh from his grandfather's pension savings on the popular videogame PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG, according to a report in The Tribune.

Read: Punjab teenager spends Rs 16 lakh, father's life savings, to 'master' PUBG

In a similar incident in the past week, another Punjab-based teenager shocked his parents by spending Rs 16 lakh on PUBG.

According to the Mohali-based teen's uncle, the 15-year-old boy spent most of his time playing teh videogame and was allegedly trained by a school senior in mastering the game and using his grandfather's account to pay for transactions, the report stated.

The teenager allegedly created a PayTM account in his grandfather’s name with his personal documents, using his pensions deposit account, and made transactions worth Rs 55,000, paid to the senior, for purchasing weapons, ammunition, skins of cars. On being confronted, the teen confessed to having spent Rs 2 lakh on game-related purchases.

The family also wrote to the Mohali SSP, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, about the transactions and alleged that their son was lured into making these purchases.

PUBG
video game
scam
Mohali

