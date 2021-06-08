Most affordable 5G phone Poco M3 Pro launched in India

Emerging smartphone brand Poco on Tuesday unveiled the company's first 5G handset M3 Pro in India.

The new Poco M3 Pro sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) LCD screen. It supports a 90Hz display refresh rate, offers peak brightness of up to 500 nits. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield on top. The mobile also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual SIM (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card), and IR sensor.

Inside, it comes packed with a 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor backed by Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable memory up to 1TB), Android 11-based MIUI 12 OS and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger support.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes packed with a triple camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.79) + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor(f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features an 8MP snapper (f/2.0).



Poco M3 Pro 5G series phones. Credit: Poco India



With 5G support, prospective Poco M3 Pro consumers will be able to enjoy up to 2.77 Gbps internet speed in the near future when the advanced cellular network infrastructure gets ready in India.

The new Poco M3 Pro 5G comes in three colours--Power Black, Cool Blue, and Poco Yellow. It will be available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999. This makes Poco M3 Pro, the most affordable 5G phone in the market.

The new Poco M3 Pro 5G will be up against the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Moto G 5G, Samsung Galaxy M42 4G, among others.

As part of the launch offer, both the variants will be available for Rs 13,499 and Rs 15,499 on the first flash sale on June 14.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.