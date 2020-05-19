Motorola Edge+ with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 108MP triple camera debuts in India

As promised, Motorola launched the company's 2020 flagship phone Edge+ on Tuesday in India.

The new Motorola Edge+ made its global debut amid COVID-19 pandemic in late April and now, as the Indian government announced the lockdown relaxations across the country, the premium phone can now be pre-booked on Flipkart from May 19 onwards.

As the name suggests, Motorola's phone flaunts ultra-wide screen, dubbed as the 'Endless Edge display' that wraps nearly 90-degrees around both sides of the device. It sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080p) OLED with 21:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 + certification, supports up to 90Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Inside, the Edge+ houses a 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core (System-on-Chip) SoC (with 2.84GHz x 1 core + 2.42GHz x 3 cores + 1.8GHz x 6 cores) backed by Adreno 650 graphics engine, Android 10 OS, 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage and a massive 5000mAh battery with up to 18W (wired) and 15W (wireless) fast charging capability and it also supports 5W wireless reverse charging.

As far the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts triple camera module-- 108MP main sensor (with f/1.8 aperture, 1/ 1.33-inch Samsung sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilisation-OIS, Laser autofocus)+ ultra-wide 16MP sensor (with 117-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, macro mode)+ 8MP telephoto lens (with OIS for 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) and can record videos up to 4K at 60fps(frames per second) and 6K at 30fps.

On the front, it features a 25MP snapper with 0.9µm pixel size and f/2.0 aperture.

Another notable aspect of Edge+ is the dual stereo speakers powered by audio tuning technology developed Waves Audio Ltd, which by the way is the recipient of the Technical GRAMMY award. It is touted to offer 60% louder and better audio experience compared to the rival brands.

Like the recently launched premium phones, Motorola Edge+ also supports 5G. Whenever the high-speed mobile network infrastructure gets ready, people will be able to enjoy super-fast internet anywhere between 5Gbps to 10 Gbps speed. This means 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more can be downloaded in just a few seconds. Also, device owners can stream HDR video content on multimedia apps without any buffering.

Other stipulated features include In-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, dual 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm headset jack, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (dual-band: 2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C port.

The new Motorola Edge+ costs Rs 74,999 and also, as part of the launch programme, the company is offering up to Rs 7,500 discount for ICICI Bank credit card users.

Motorola Edge+ vs competition

The new phone will be up against the iQoo 3 (review), OnePlus 8 series, Apple iPhone 11 (review), and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (review) among others.