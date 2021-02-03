Motorola teases true wireless charging technology

Last month, Xiaomi released a video showing the Mi device getting powered up from a remote charging station. Now, Lenovo-owned Motorola too, has demoed similar technology in China.

Motorola took to Weibo to reveal the prototype charing up the latest Moto Edge+ phone. In the video (courtesy, XDA Developer Forum), we can see the device is much smaller than Xiaomi's gadget, which resembles a side table.

Since this a test model, it is most likely to undergo design changes to impress customers. Also, the video shows the distance of the wireless charging range is around 100 cm. This is likely to go extended at least big enough for the user to roam around a room, while the device gets charging wirelessly.

While many fans and tech enthusiasts have welcomed the new-age charging technology on social media platforms, they also expressed concerns of side-effects on consumers.

Motorola and even Xiaomi have to conduct further tests to make sure there are no harmful side-effects on human health.

Xiaomi's teaser video:

