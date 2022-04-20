Move over K-beauty; the J-beauty trend is here to stay

Minimalist Japanese beauty, or J-Beauty, is sweeping the world. The "less is more" philosophy behind Japanese skincare advocates using a minimal number of products made up of effective ingredients. The focus is on shorter beauty regimens and multi-functionality.

From high-coverage foundations with ultra-light textures to SPF powders and moisturizing lipsticks, J-beauty is all about making sure your skin is plump and healthy even when applying cosmetics.

A GlobalData report said the Japanese cosmetics and toiletries market is among the largest globally, with a market size of $35.2 billion in 2018. Between 2018 and 2023, it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5 per cent.

Database company Statista reveals that Japan's skincare products market should reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2 per cent.

In Pics | Keep your skin hydrated in hot weather

Japan's beauty tradition can be traced to its Geishas, or professional entertainers, who had to make sure their skin looked flawless. They used Japanese dietary ingredients like rice, seaweed, and green tea to achieve this. Traditional knowledge, now blended with modern concepts, forms the core of J-beauty.

Japanese beauty focuses on maintaining skin barriers. Sun protection is a must.

"Women in Japan wear sunscreen every day, and facial-rolling gadgets are common in their beauty kits," cosmetologist Geetika Mittal Gupta told DH. "While the mainstream approach is aggressive exfoliation and harsh formulas, the Japanese have a nourishing philosophy."

They do not believe in too much exfoliation with active exfoliating ingredients but in keeping the skin hydrated from within.

Double cleansing, the holy grail among skincare aficionados worldwide, began in Japan.

"The basic Japanese skincare routine boils down to removing makeup, cleansing, hydrating with a lotion, treating with a serum, and sealing everything in with a moisturizer, plus masking regularly," said Mittal Gupta.

J-beauty is all sun protection, thorough but gentle cleansing, and multiple hydrating and moisturizing layers, clearly inspired by the Japanese lifestyle principles of shibui (subtlety) and kanso (minimalism).

Several J-beauty brands like Shiseido, DHC and P&G's luxury SK-II line are available in India.

Check out the latest DH videos here: