Multi-device WhatsApp support coming soon

WhatsApp is the top messenger service provider in the world with more than two billion active user base, but lately, it is facing stiff competition from Signal, Telegram, and others. In a bid to control the user attrition tp the rival apps. it has started offering value-added features and some include Face ID/ fingerprint protection to access chat sessions, and curbing the spread of fake news with limiting the number of forwards per person, increasing people count in video chat to eight, and more.

Now, the company is in the final stage of testing the multi-device support, which will all users to maintain the same WhatsApp account (linked with one registered phone number) on several phones, tablets and PCs.

Initially, WhatsApp will limit multi-device support to four, and also, if the primary phone with registered SIM is switched off, the user can still continue to operate the WhatsApp Desktop version of the PCs, reported WABetaInfo, WhatsApp community forum.



Multi-device support on WhatsApp. Credit: WABetaInfo



Also, WhatsApp, in future plans to offer an option to sync old chat history on all devices. This is a great value-added feature to improve the user-experience on WhatsApp.

In a related development, WhatsApp is also working on self-destructing messages. The sender can set a time and send a file or text to their contacts. Once the receiver views the content, the latter gets automatically deleted after the expiration of the pre-set time.

Also, the company is working to help users free up WhatsApp storage.

