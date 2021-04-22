Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover is winning the internet

Mumbai Police took to Twitter to help a lover in crisis after new lockdown restrictions

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 22 2021, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 15:43 ist
Mumbai Police. Credits: AFP

The Mumbai Police had to face a strange conundrum on Twitter on Thursday when a man asked them how he could go meet his girlfriend as he misses her.

A user tagged the Mumbai Police asking what sticker he could use so that he would be allowed to step out and see his beloved: "what sticker should I use in order to go out and meet my girlfriend? I miss her."

Read | Covid-19: Mumbai Police to colour-code vehicles to manage traffic

The response had Twitterati in splits! And perhaps a lesson for all of us missing our loved ones in the pandemic: "Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier"

"We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier 
P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase," the Mumbai Police tweeted.

The reply left netizens bemused and appreciating Mumbai Police for their impeccable sense of humour and duty during these times.

COVID-19
Mumbai police
Twitter

