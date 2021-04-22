Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover is winning the internet

The Mumbai Police had to face a strange conundrum on Twitter on Thursday when a man asked them how he could go meet his girlfriend as he misses her.

A user tagged the Mumbai Police asking what sticker he could use so that he would be allowed to step out and see his beloved: "what sticker should I use in order to go out and meet my girlfriend? I miss her."

The response had Twitterati in splits! And perhaps a lesson for all of us missing our loved ones in the pandemic: "Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier"

P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase," the Mumbai Police tweeted.

We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase. #StayHomeStaySafe https://t.co/5221kRAmHp — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2021

The reply left netizens bemused and appreciating Mumbai Police for their impeccable sense of humour and duty during these times.

Lovely reply. Brought a smile. You people are doing phenomenal job in such tough times and it’s nice to see the wit being intact. — Vikas Dubey🇮🇳 (@vikasdubey70) April 22, 2021

Wonderful @MumbaiPolice , u answered it friendly & firmly as well ,,, loved the last line - its just a #phase Lets be together in this fight - lifetime together 🤗 — Jitu 🧢 (@jituk9) April 22, 2021

Very thoughtful reply in these trying times. Each person has their own essentials. Please keep us engaged with witty responses and we are forever grateful for your service! You take care of Mumbai like no one else does! All of you stay safe and healthy!🙏🏼 — Satyan Israni (@MurgMakhaniRox) April 22, 2021