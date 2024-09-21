‘My core memory...’

I thought, a sunny day where nothing could go wrong;
A sentence that made me cry lifelong.
I was enjoying life in class;
Didn’t know I was fragile like glass.
The principal called me to share something;
What he told me shattered everything.
He told me my father was in a car wreck;
An accident that broke his neck.
I stumbled backwards hearing those words;
It felt like my heart was stabbed with a sword.
I can’t believe he is no more;
The memory that is etched in my core.
Chinmayi L, 15
Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka
As twilight cascades, the crowd gathers,
Turning the day into a core memory.
Cakes and toffees tossed and gulped,
Whistles screeching from every mouth.
Crowns twirling to the beat of music,
Frocks and gowns with frills.
As ribbons of boxes are untied, they unleash a surprise.
Be it plastic, be it gold, each a memory to hold.
As the night descends, so does the party,
But the music in me, it soars,
Takes me into a trance, when I reminisce about it.
Taking me back to sweet six, again.
Nehrin Riyaz, 10
Mangaluru, Karnataka
I want to live today over and over again
I want to remember every bit of this day
I want a flashback safe inside
And I’ll make sure it will stay
I want to embed the time we spent
in to my heart, etched in my soul
To smile each time it surfaces back
An image, a picture of joy in this world
I want to make memories every moment
and live them over and over again
I want to bury them deep
Inside the core of my heart, letting them shine
Mehreen M, 14
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Published 20 September 2024, 23:13 IST