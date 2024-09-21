‘My core memory...’

I want to live today over and over again

I want to remember every bit of this day

I want a flashback safe inside

And I’ll make sure it will stay

I want to embed the time we spent

in to my heart, etched in my soul

To smile each time it surfaces back

An image, a picture of joy in this world

I want to make memories every moment

and live them over and over again

I want to bury them deep

Inside the core of my heart, letting them shine



Mehreen M, 14

Bengaluru, Karnataka