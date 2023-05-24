National Brother's Day: When and why it is celebrated

National Brother’s Day is a holiday celebrated in some countries to honour the bond between brothers. While it is not universally recognised, many people choose to observe this day by showing appreciation for their brothers and acknowledging the importance of sibling relationships. It is celebrated every year on May 24. On this day, people often express their love and affection towards their siblings.

When is Brother’s Day celebrated?

National Brother’s Day is celebrated every year on May 24.

History and significance of National Brother’s Day

The notion of celebrating National Brother’s Day came into being in the year 2005. The idea of celebrating brothers and family was first introduced by C Daniel Rhodes from Alabama.

How to celebrate National Brother’s Day?

* A dinner together can be a way to make this day memorable by revisiting your favourite memory from childhood and all the activities you used to enjoy doing together

* A surprise visit to your sibling will surely put a smile on their face

* A handmade gift card is another way you can choose to express your feelings

* Gifting something related to their hobbies, example: A canvas for someone who loves to paint

Wishes and quotes for the National Brother’s Day

“There is no love like the love of a brother, there’s no love like a love from brother.”

“Brother’s are like glue, they stick together.”

“A brother is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit.”

“Only a brother can love like a father, annoy like a sister, care like a mother, and support like a friend.”

“If you have nothing in life but a loving brother, you are rich.”

Message on the National Brother’s Day

You have always been my best friend, looked out for me made sure the path I travelled on was smooth. Even if I searched the world, there cannot be a better brother than you. Wishing you life’s best always. Happy Brother’s Day!

There is a lot less tension and a lot more fun when you are there. Happy Brother’s Day.

Dear brother, today you are not here by my side, but we are close to each other in our thoughlands. My love will always be with you. I love you and I miss you so much.