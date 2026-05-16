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Homespecials

Nature’s palette on your plate

From purple cabbage to butterfly pea (or blue pea flower), chefs today are using natural ingredients to add vibrant colour to their dishes while making them look and taste striking.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 21:17 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 21:17 IST
lifestyleFoodSpecials

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