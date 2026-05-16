Nature’s palette on your plate

<p>Who said colourful food should be riddled with synthetic colouring agents when Nature’s own palette can do the job as well if not better? From purple cabbage to butterfly pea (or blue pea flower), chefs today are using natural ingredients to add vibrant colour to their dishes while making them look and taste striking.</p>.<p>Think electric blue noodles, galaxy-inspired rice and jewel-toned risottos that are as eye-catching as they are flavourful. These naturally colourful creations bring together creativity, freshness and bold flavours in every bite. Whether you are hosting a dinner party or simply want to brighten up your everyday meals, these recipes are sure to be a conversation starter and a hit at your next gathering.</p>