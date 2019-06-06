Netflix India original movies you should not miss

Chopsticks, a Netflix original starring Mithila Palkar and Abhay Deol, out on May 31, is the fifth film from India for Netflix in 2019. The streaming giant has been aiming to increase its emphasis in the Indian market incorporating India's diversity, history and culture which hold powerful stories waiting to be told.

DH brings a list of Netflix India original movies releasing by 2020 that you should watch out for:

Class of '83

The Bobby Deol-starrer is directed by Atul Sabharwal and a Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment production. The film explores the story of an upright policeman-turned-police instructor whose students are grappling with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion to the motherland.

Guilty

Directed by Ruchi Narain, the story is centred around a small-town girl who accuses a boy of rape and all the politics that follows. It will be produced by Karan Johar under his new digital outlet, Dharmatic.

Kaali Khuhi

The Punjabi original will be directed by Terrie Samundra and Manomay Motion Pictures. Black Well in English, Kaali Khuhi is a 10-year-old girl's journey to save an entire village in Punjab after a series of mysterious deaths and a history of female foeticide.

Yeh Ballet

The short film is about two boys from very low-income families who discover ballet to escape their challenging circumstances and try and change the course of their lives. It will be directed by the writer of Salaam Bombay Sooni Taraporevala and produced by Roy Kapur Films.

Ghost Stories

The directors who gave us Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories -- Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee -- are now going to team up for a horror anthology film, Ghost Stories. Each filmmaker, with their own short film like the usual format, will have a go at scaring the living daylights out of the viewers.