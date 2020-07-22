Netflix testing new Mobile Plus plan in India

In July 2019, Over-The-Top (OTT) video streaming service Netflix launched a lucrative mobile-only subscription plan for Rs 199 in India. Though it offered only with SD (858 x 480p) quality, was a runaway hit among consumers.

Now, exactly a year later, multiple reports said Netflix is testing a new subscription model to garner more viewers with Mobile Plus plan - Rs 349 per month, wherein it will allow the user to stream contents on computers in addition to mobile phones and tablets (& iPads). Deccan Herald reached out to the company and the latter has confirmed that the testing is underway.

“We launched the Mobile Plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We want to see if members like the added choice this offer brings. We’ll only roll it out long-term if they do,” Netflix Spokesperson said.

It can be noted that Netflix has been experimenting with affordable subscription plans particularly in India since late 2018. If it finds success, the company expands a similar service to other emerging markets like Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.

The latest Netflix Mobile Plus plan is likely to get more traction, as there is a pent up demand for new content as most people, particularly software professionals in India are forced to work from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Watching movies and TV shows are some of the human coping mechanisms to get distracted from the depressing news on coronavirus infections increasing with each passing day around the world.

