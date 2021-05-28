Netflix tests 'Play Something' feature on mobile

Leading Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming service provider Netflix launched the 'Play Something' button feature to the TV version. Now, the same is coming to mobile app.

Consumers including me while browsing through the lists of movies and TV series, we develop a sense of apprehension in our mind about the content whether it is worth spending our time and investing our emotions in watching through entire series or a film. And, end up watching our favourite series, which has been watched several times before.

Taking note of this dilemma, Netflix developed a new algorithm that can understand our taste in watching content. It knows what we usually watch and enjoy and based on the pattern, it presents new movies or TV series of similar genres.

Netflix's new 'Play Something' button will soon begin to appear on the mobile app and once you press it on the screen, you will be shown a list of brand new TV series and motion pictures, that has more chances of making you happy.

For now, 'Play Something' is being tested on the Android version and is expected to come to the iOS app soon.

