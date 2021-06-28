Netflix users can now stream partially downloaded content

Most Netflix users including me procrastinate a bit too long to download a favouritve TV show or a movie just before alighting a flight or on a long road trip. And, when the journey begins, we realise the content wasn't not fully downloaded into the device and end up cursing ourselves.

Now, Netflix is bringing a new feature that lets users play partially downloaded content offline and whenever the device gets even weak cellular or Wi-Fi signal, it will try to download the selected film as fast as possible.

Netflix users can enable the partial downloading feature in the settings via the Continue Watching section and also they can find it in the Download menu as well.

"Whether it’s a long flight or an extended commute, downloaded series and movies can make any moment on the go more entertaining. So we know the disappointment when you realize your download never completed because of unreliable wifi or a maxed-out data plan. That’s why we’ve improved the Netflix download experience so you can now start watching The Mitchells vs The Machines or the next episode of Luis Miguel - The Series even if it hasn’t completed downloading," said Keela Robison, vice president, product innovation, Netflix.

For now, Netflix's new partial downloading feature will be available on Android phones and tablets. It plans to bring the same to the iOS devices in the coming months soon after the testing concludes.

In a related development, Netflix is testing Play Something feature. Based on the user's taste in content genre and watching pattern, it will suggest new interesting TV shows and movies.

