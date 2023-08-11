Netizens come to the aid of street musician

Tanveer was moved by

the flautist’s talent and strongly felt the “world needs to know” such artistes. Recalling the day he ran into Ramanaiah, he says, “I was out jogging in BTM Layout when I heard the sound of a flute. I thought some resident was practising in his bungalow. Then I realised it was this man. I spoke to him and learned that he plays music as he has no other means to run his home.”