New Apple iPad with A10 Fusion CPU released in India

After the iPhone 11 and the Watch Series 5, Apple has launched the new iPad (7th gen) in India on 14 October.

The new generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch LED-backlit Retina display with nearly 3.5 million pixels. It offers a wide viewing angle, and support Apple Pencil (1st gen) stylus.

Under-the-hood, the iPad is powered by the Apple A10 Fusion chipset with an M10 co-processor. It also comes with an 8MP camera and a big battery, which is capable of offering 10 hours of surﬁng the web (on Wi‑Fi), watching a video or listening to music.

The iPad (7th gen) is the first Apple device to come with dedicated iPadOS 13 out-of-the-box. It promises to offer PC-like experience in all aspects such as interface, multi-screen options, writing a document, creating powerpoint presentations, edit videos, watching multimedia content and web browsing. With the iPadOS, Apple wants to make the iPads a true laptop alternative.

Other eligible iPads have already received the iPadOS update via a software update.

Apple iPad comes in silver, space gray and gold colour options with 32GB and 128GB storage configurations. The iPad price starts at Rs 29,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 40,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant.



The new iPad (7th gen) released in India (Picture Credit: Apple)



Key specifications of Apple iPad (7th gen):

Display: 10.2-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit with multi‑touch and IPS technology, 2160x1620p resolution at 264 ppi (pixels per inch)

OS: Apple iPadOS 13

Processor: 64-bit fourth-generation desktop-class Apple A10 Fusion chipset with embedded M10 co-processor

Camera: 8MP with F2.4 aperture, Live photos, backside illumination, five-element lens, hybrid IR filter, autofocus, tap to focus, exposure control, HDR for photos, Panorama (up to 43 megapixels), burst mode, timer mode photo geotagging, full HD (1080p HD) video recording, Slow-motion video (up to 720p at 240 fps), 3x video zoom, video stabilisation

Battery life: Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching a video or listening to music;

Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using cellular data network;

Charging via USB to the computer system or power adapter;

Dimensions: 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm

Weight: 493 g

Price: 32GB (Wi-Fi only) - Rs 29,900; 128GB (Wi-Fi only)- Rs 37,900; 32GB (Wi-Fi+LTE)- Rs 40,900; 128GB (Wi-FI+ LTE)- Rs 48,900

