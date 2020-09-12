New Apple Watch details surface online ahead of launch

Apple, earlier in the week, announced to host the Fall Event on September 15. Reports are coming that the Cupertino-based company is expected to unveil two key products along with a couple of interesting accessories, but there won't be any iPhone 12 series announcement.

Front Page Tech founder Jon Prosser has claimed that Apple is all but confirmed to reveal the successor of the Watch Series 5 and an affordable Watch-- dubbed as 'Apple Watch Pro' and 'Apple Watch'. Whereas on the internet, they are also being called as 'Watch Series 6' and 'Watch SE'.

Whatever the names, Apple decides to keep, they are targeted for two price segments. The Watch Pro will have a new processor, SpO2 blood-oxygen-level reader, sleep tracker, improved Fall Detection, Electrocardiogram (ECG), and better battery life.

On the other hand, the generic Apple Watch is said to have the same design as the Watch Series 4 and lack an always-on display. But, sure to be on par with rival brands in its class.

Besides the smart wearables, Apple is said to bring new iPad Air and iPad 8.

The new iPad Air 9 (4th gen) series and the standard iPad (8th gen) will have improvements in terms of a design similar to the uniform thin bezels around the screen and possibly come new generation Apple A-series processor and Face ID security.

Apple is also said to be revealing AirPods Studio, an over-ear headphone, and the AirTags.

Word on the street is that Apple is in the process to retire the Beats series and build AirPods audio product line. Whereas the AirTags will be a valuable addition to the Apple product ecosystem. The latter's functionality is simple, it will be connected to things such as car keys or home keys so that Apple iPhone/iPad owners can detect them effortlessly if they ever get them misplaced.

What about Apple iPhone 12 series?

As far as the iPhone 12 series is concerned, the Covid-19 induced lockdown early this year caused supply constraints and we hearing reports that Apple just started mobile production this week.

The assembled iPhone 12 series mobiles will only be available for shipping mid or late October, Prosser claims.

The world-renowned tipster recently may have faltered with September 8 press note launch prediction but is his track record is too good to ignore.

