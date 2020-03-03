New OnePlus 8 series set for early launch in India

Premium mobile-maker OnePlus is reportedly planning to bring a new flagship phone as early as next month.

For the past couple of years, OnePlus has been traditionally announcing new phones in the lag end of May. Now, it has come to light, the upcoming OnePlus 8 series, would be launched in April, TechRadar reported citing company insider.

This might be a strategy to have a longer time interval between OnePlus 8 and the 8T series, which is expected to debut in the second half of 2020. So, we may expect the new OnePlus 8 to hit stores in India and select global regions within the end of April. Unless it faces supply issues due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

OnePlus 8: What we know so far

OnePlus 8 is expected to come with three variants-- one top-end OnePlus 8 Pro, a generic OnePlus 8 and low-end OnePlus 8 Lite. The first two models are expected to boast a 6.5-inch full HD+ dynamic AMOLED screen with the 120Hz display refresh rate in addition to 60Hz and 90Hz options as well.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Lite is likely to come with the 60Hz refresh rate option. All the models will come with HDR 10+ certification.

Inside, the OnePlus 8 and the Pro are expected to come with Android 10-based OxygenOS, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. They will come with the upgraded camera hardware. Also, the new phones are likely to come with the IP6X rating for water-and-dust-resistant certification.

The OnePlus 8 Lite is likely to house watered down specifications, but there is no specific information about the chipset, camera, RAM, storage and battery capacity just yet. But, we likely know about it in the coming days, as OnePlus has the habit of teasing key features ahead of product launch.

In select markets, the OnePlus 8 series is expected to support 5G. This means users will be able to download high-resolution multi-media content weighing more than 4GB or more within a few seconds. Also, HDR content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT apps can be streamed without any buffering on the phone.

As far as the pricing is concerned, OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro like to be priced anywhere between Rs 40,000 and Rs 60,000. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Lite is likely to be priced under Rs 35,000.

2020 is the year of surprises. Can you guess what's coming up? pic.twitter.com/EWWi1MEwo0 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 28, 2020

In a related development, OnePlus is slated to reveal a new concept device on March 3. Going by the teaser, it looks like an internal view of camera hardware. But, we are not sure. There is also a wild theory running OnePlus may reveal a smartwatch.

