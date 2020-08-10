New Patent hints at enhanced life-saving 'Fall Detection' sensor in Apple Watch Series 6

In the Watch Series 4, Apple had incorporated patented feature 'Fall Detection' which once activated, can intuitively know when the owner has fallen down and may have faced serious injury.

It would even ask the owner to know if he/she is alright or was it a false alarm and if it doesn't get any proper reply, it would call up primary contact person and also local emergency center with accurate geo-location. Since then, many have received swift medical treatment thanks to Apple Watches. Now, the company is reportedly coming up with an advanced fall detection sensor for the Watch and has filed a continuation patent at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Apple has plans to incorporate an additional sensor to enhance the Fall Detection feature and the patent was filed in April 2020 and now the USPTO has formally published the application, reported the community blog Patently Apple.

With the new sensor and powerful processor, Apple Watch, presumably the upcoming Series 6 model will have more data points for better assessment of the severity of the owner's injury and deliver the critical health metrics to the pre-designated emergency service in addition to the location details.

Must read | Apple Watch's Fall Detection feature saves man's life

Apple is expected to unveil the Watch Series 6 along with the new iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max in the Fall. However, there are reports that the Cupertino-based company, due to supply chain constraints caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in China, may postpone the product launch event to October instead of the usual timeline (September).

Must read | Apple Watch Series 5 review: Top-notch health companion

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.