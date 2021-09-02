New Zealand home decor company sells 'charpai' for $800

A New Zealand-based home decor company called Annabelle's is selling a cot at the price of $800. Originally priced at $1200, the product is currently on sale.
What is peculiar about this is though the bed has been labled as a "vintage Indian daybed", it is a traditional jute-woven bed commonly seen in India and is known as a charpai.
While not much is written about the product on the website, except it being “original” and “one of a kind”, it has suppliers all over Asia, India and the Middle East, reports Indian Express.
The publication also reported that this is not the first time that a charpai has been sold online. Earler a similar advertisement selling a charpai had gone viral on social media.
If this is real #Indians can mint money in #Australia selling our old stuff - #Charpoy #CaneFurniture #Mora #ClothesHorses #ClayUtensils ... pic.twitter.com/fnRaFuhdcI
— mainakde (@mainakde) October 5, 2017
In the advertisement, the jute bed, was being described as a “traditional Indian daybed”, and was being sold at a whopping $990. The advertisement also claimed that the product was “100% Australian made”.
