JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials

News in Pics | December 2, 2023

Last Updated 02 December 2023, 02:03 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron. 

Credit: X/@narendramodi

ADVERTISEMENT
Course workers clear snow as racing is delayed due to snow at Beaver Creek.

Course workers clear snow as racing is delayed due to snow at Beaver Creek. 

Credit: USA Today Sports via Reuters 

People attend the 'Nuernberger Christkindlesmarkt' (Christ Child Market), one of the world's oldest Christmas markets, in Nuremberg, Germany.

People attend the 'Nuernberger Christkindlesmarkt' (Christ Child Market), one of the world's oldest Christmas markets, in Nuremberg, Germany. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

People dressed in costumes of cosmonauts and improvised Bashkir bear pose for a promo video shooting amongst New Year and Christmas season decorations in from top Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia.

People dressed in costumes of cosmonauts and improvised Bashkir bear pose for a promo video shooting amongst New Year and Christmas season decorations in from top Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 December 2023, 02:03 IST)
India NewsWorld newsIsraelPalestineNarendra ModiHamasChristmasCOP28 summitCOP28 climate summit

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT